SPRINGFIELD — Pastor Larry M. Steveley, 87, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord December 9, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 3, 1932 in Lima, Ohio, the son of Loy and Mabel (Shaw) Steveley. Pastor Steveley had served as a minister in the Nazarene Church since 1964. Prior to his work in the ministry, he had been employed as a lineman for Ohio Power in Lima, Ohio. He had also been employed at Wicks Lumber and Al DeCamp Electric. Pastor Steveley enjoyed carpentry, especially building and remodeling. Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years; Mary Ann (Bilbrey) Steveley, four children; Johannah "Jo" Marie (Jerry) Warner-Lewis, Timothy Paul (Linda) Steveley, Larry Keith (Lori) Steveley and Michael Lee (Nancy) Steveley, ten grandchildren; Chris Warner, Steve Warner, Tina (Jeremy) Motter, Andrea (Jeffrey) Spencer, Tana (Aaron) Conley, Angie Taylor, Nikki (Robert) Mainard, Codey (Ashley) Steveley, Adam (Kelsey) Steveley and Robin (Jeff) Coffey, thirty great grandchildren, fifteen great great grandchildren, one sister; Virginia McElroy and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter; Cheryl Mason, son in law; Larry Warner, brother; Merlin Steveley, sister; Moneen Steveley and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday in the High Street Church of the Nazarene, 1625 East High Street, Springfield. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Friday in the church with Pastor Marty Dennis officiating. Additional visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or to the Church of the Nazarene Home Missions. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.