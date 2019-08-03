SIDNEY — Larry D. Tippie age 66, of Sidney, passed away Thursday at his residence. He was born March 19, 1953, in Lima to the late Arnold Richard and Darleen Mae Walters Tippie, Jr. He married Julia A. Brown August 18, 1973, and she survives in Sidney.

Mr. Tippie had retired from Emerson. He attended Uniopolis United Methodist Church and had graduated from Waynesfield High School. He enjoyed spending time at the Sidney Senior Center and liked to draw. Larry liked to spend time with his grandchildren and to research the Bible. He also enjoyed studying history.

Additional survivors include sons: Shawn (Beth) Tippie of Laura, Ohio and Nathan (Deborah) Tippie of Troy; 3 grandchildren: Mason, Spencer and Leah Tippie. Siblings: David (Diane) Tippie of Waynesfield, Neal (Diane) Tippie of Mt. Pleasant, Jean Banks and Sharon Tippie both of Waynesfield.

He was preceded in death by a brother: Arnold Tippie, III and a sister Linda Donovan.

Private family services have been held and memorial contributions may be given to James Cancer Hospital at OSU. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com