LIMA — Lawrence 'Larry' A. Ward, Sr. age 74 of Lima passed away Wed. March 4,
2020 at his residence. He was born May 20, 1945 in Lima, Ohio to the
late Derreld O. and Patricia Welding Ward. He married Debbora A. Wilcox
Nov. 28, 1986 she survives in Lima.
Larry was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church and had retired from
the Lima Fire Department. He and the love of his life, Debb had
Dashhounds for over 30 years. He loved to ride his Harley V Rod, and
watch NASCAR, Tony Stewart and Kevin Harvick. He took trips to Canada
and fished for muskie and smallmouth bass. He loved taking care of the
family.
Additional survivors include children: Christine Ward of Lima, Larry
Ward, Jr. of Ada and Kim (Rick) Lagrou of Fremont; 4 grandchildren:
Kayla, Kelsey, Samantha and Shane; brothers: Tom (Donna) Ward of Ada
and Dave (Sue) Ward of Cridersville, a special cousin Deb Barnes and
their 'adopted son' Jeremy Jamison.
The memorial service will be Saturday. March 14 at 11:00 a.m. with
Pastors Shawn Hurley and Jim Jamison officiating. A gathering will
follow the service at the church.
In honor of Larry's children and extended family who have been affected
by a neuromuscular disease, Charot Marie Tooth, please send donations to
CMTA, P.O. Box 105 Glenolden, PA 19036 or donations to Meadowbrook
Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com