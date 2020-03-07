LIMA — Lawrence 'Larry' A. Ward, Sr. age 74 of Lima passed away Wed. March 4,

2020 at his residence. He was born May 20, 1945 in Lima, Ohio to the

late Derreld O. and Patricia Welding Ward. He married Debbora A. Wilcox

Nov. 28, 1986 she survives in Lima.

Larry was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church and had retired from

the Lima Fire Department. He and the love of his life, Debb had

Dashhounds for over 30 years. He loved to ride his Harley V Rod, and

watch NASCAR, Tony Stewart and Kevin Harvick. He took trips to Canada

and fished for muskie and smallmouth bass. He loved taking care of the

family.

Additional survivors include children: Christine Ward of Lima, Larry

Ward, Jr. of Ada and Kim (Rick) Lagrou of Fremont; 4 grandchildren:

Kayla, Kelsey, Samantha and Shane; brothers: Tom (Donna) Ward of Ada

and Dave (Sue) Ward of Cridersville, a special cousin Deb Barnes and

their 'adopted son' Jeremy Jamison.

The memorial service will be Saturday. March 14 at 11:00 a.m. with

Pastors Shawn Hurley and Jim Jamison officiating. A gathering will

follow the service at the church.

In honor of Larry's children and extended family who have been affected

by a neuromuscular disease, Charot Marie Tooth, please send donations to

CMTA, P.O. Box 105 Glenolden, PA 19036 or donations to Meadowbrook

Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com