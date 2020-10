Or Copy this URL to Share

ST. MARYS —Larry Lee Wilkins, 69, died Oct. 20, 2020, at Celina Manor Nursing Home. Private graveside services will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys. There will be no visitation.



