CRIDERSVILLE — Larry E. Williams, 70, of Cridersville, died 8:31 p.m., Sun. May 31, 2020, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center, following a sudden illness. He was born Feb. 8, 1950, in Findlay, OH, the son of Hazard (Larcenie Bolen) Williams & Erma Hosler. His parents preceded him in death. On Dec. 18, 1973, he married Janell Sue Beougher, and she preceded him in death on March 7, 2017. Survivors include, fiancée, Barbara Hardwick, children, Tom (Amy) Williams, Cridersville, Tisha (Kathie) Kachelries, Wapakoneta, Tyler (Megan) Williams, Wapakoneta; Barbara's son, Robert (Teresa) Banter, Hartford City, IN; grandchildren, Jordan, Tanner, Kennidy, Addisyn, Hazard, Dixie, Duke, Jasper, Griffin, & Grant; siblings, Dennis Williams, Celina; Fred Williams, St. Marys; Pat Fockler, Rockford; Vivian (Jerry) Banscum, Hartford City, IN; David (Donna) Williams, Celina; Sam Williams, Celina; Jimmy (Shelly Felver) Williams, Celina; a sister-in-law, Starla Williams, Huntington, IN; numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Gary Williams, Tim Williams, & Kenny Armstrong, and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Williams. Larry worked as a mechanic & truck driver with Lima Mack, Stoops Freightliner, and Rising Sun, Jackson Center. He also delivered furniture for American Freight. Larry was a member of the Ark of the Covenant Baptist Church, Lima. He was a member of the V.F.W. Larry was also a member of the National Sporting Dog Assn. and a charter member of the Buckeye Beagle Club. He enjoyed rabbit hunting, fishing, mowing his yard, gardening, and landscaping. His 2 dogs, Fancy & Deacon, were very special to him. Larry also enjoyed attending dirt track racing at Eldora and Limaland Speedways. In consideration to current health guidelines, a funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Mon. June 8, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Arnold Wright officiating. Burial is to follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima. The family will receive family & friends 2-8 p.m., Sun. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Buckeye Beagle Club or the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.