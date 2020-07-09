1/
Larry Williams
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Born in Parkersburg, WV, and reared in Marietta, Ohio, Larry graduated Marietta High School in 1953. The son of Ruth Ann Bonsell and Gilbert Charles Williams, Larry proudly served in the US Army, helping hone our nation's missile defense system at White Sands Missile Range. In 1960 he was married to and is survived by Florence Martin-Williams. He is also survived by his only child, Kevin Williams, and three grandchildren. They lived in Lima, OH, Fort Myers, FL and in 2006, retired to Grand Rapids, MI. He had a smile for everyone, a love for animals, fishing, and was an eternal optimist. No funeral will be held. Memorial gifts may be made to your local animal shelter.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
