WAPAPKONETA — LaRue N. Clum, 94, died 8:35 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at The Gardens of Wapakoneta.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Nov. 4, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, Moulton. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the Wednesday service at the funeral home.