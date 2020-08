NEW BREMEN — LaRue H. Dicke, 95, died at 11:20 a.m. Aug. 11, 2020, at Otterbein St. Marys.

Graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at German Protestant Cemetery, New Bremen. The Rev. Becky Erb will officiate.

Friends may call at the celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Aug. 31 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, New Bremen.