Lashawn Stewart
LIMA — Ms. Lashawn Marie Stewart, age 48, passed from this life on Friday, September 11, 2020 at approximately 11:15 a.m. at Lima CareCore Health Center.

She was born on May 19, 1972 in Lima, Ohio to William E. Wiggins, Sr. and Geraldine Stewart; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Stewart was a Homemaker, she was truly loved and will be missed by her family.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 sons; Shaquille Armstead and Harry McDonald, Jr. both of Lima. A daughter; Jerriedean Stewart of Lima. 4 grandchildren. 4 brothers; Javis Durr and Jeffrey Durr both of Lima. Alphonso Stewart and William E. Wiggins (Allyson) both of Cincinnati. 11 sisters; Marnita Nichols, Bridgitte Edwards, Aleisa Durr (James Estelle) and Latrica Durr all of Lima. Tracy James (Ray) of Cincinnati , OH. Sherry Wiggins of Ft. Wayne, IN. Lisa Kilgore (Tod) of San Diego, CA. Diedre Wiggins, Tiffanie Parker (Willie) and Brandi Wiggins all of Houston, TX. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a sister; Cedar Durr. Grandparents; John Durr, Annie Bell Durr and Louise Wiggins.

Services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Austin Lewis, Jr., officiating.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the STEWART Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
