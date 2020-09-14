Lashawn Stewart

LIMA — Ms. Lashawn Marie Stewart, age 48, passed from this life on Friday, September 11, 2020 at approximately 11:15 a.m. at Lima CareCore Health Center.

She was born on May 19, 1972 in Lima, Ohio to William E. Wiggins, Sr. and Geraldine Stewart; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Stewart was a Homemaker, she was truly loved and will be missed by her family.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 sons; Shaquille Armstead and Harry McDonald, Jr. both of Lima. A daughter; Jerriedean Stewart of Lima. 4 grandchildren. 4 brothers; Javis Durr and Jeffrey Durr both of Lima. Alphonso Stewart and William E. Wiggins (Allyson) both of Cincinnati. 11 sisters; Marnita Nichols, Bridgitte Edwards, Aleisa Durr (James Estelle) and Latrica Durr all of Lima. Tracy James (Ray) of Cincinnati , OH. Sherry Wiggins of Ft. Wayne, IN. Lisa Kilgore (Tod) of San Diego, CA. Diedre Wiggins, Tiffanie Parker (Willie) and Brandi Wiggins all of Houston, TX. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a sister; Cedar Durr. Grandparents; John Durr, Annie Bell Durr and Louise Wiggins.

Services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Austin Lewis, Jr., officiating.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the STEWART Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com