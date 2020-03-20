LIMA — A loving, caring woman, Laura Mae Wright, age 88, passed away at 8:17 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home after a long illness, with her family and caretakers at her side.

Laura was born on September 8, 1931, in Washington Court House, OH, to the late George W. and Amanda M. (White) Perrion. On June 11, 1949, she married Carl E. Wright, who preceded her in death on September 21, 2000.

Laura was 1949 graduate of Lima South High School and a member of the Forest Park United Methodist Church in Lima. She was a member of the Lima Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Elks Club, Westside Swim & Racquet Club, Orchard Hill Tennis Club, Lima Area Tennis Assoc., Senior Citizens of Lima, and Silver Thatch Tennis Club of Pompano Beach, FL. Tennis was her passion and she had many tennis buddies over the years who became good friends and companions.

She is survived by her son, Donald (Dianne) Wright; grandsons: Ben (Kellie) Wright and Gabe (Kim) Wright; great-granddaughters, Anna and Allie. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and six sisters.

As per her wishes there will be no public funeral services or viewing. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family thanks all of her friends and caretakers who brightened her days and lifted her spirits.

Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Park United Methodist Church Building Fund or the American Red Cross.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede in charge of arrangements.