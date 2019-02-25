ELIDA — Lauretta Jane Mouser Baker, 81, of Elida, passed away peacefully at the Springs of Lima care center at 6:15 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 following an extended illness.

She was born January 23, 1938 in Lima, the daughter of the late Oliver and Helen Gladys Hance Mouser. On August 14, 1959 she married Robert Allen Baker, who died February 8, 2013.

Surviving are her two sons; Mark A. (Deb) Baker and Steven B. (Heather) Baker, both of Lima; her grandchildren; Lisa (Russ Noonan) Tippie of Delphos; Chris (Rachel) Baker of Honolulu, HI.; Justin (Mercades Omlor) Baker of Lima; Cameron (Stephanie) Baker of Columbus; Madison Baker and Megan Baker, both of Lima; great grandchildren; Emma and Ben Tippie; Isabella, Tatum and Abel Baker; Ethan Baker and Owen Baker and several nieces and nephews.

Lauretta was preceded in death by her son Timothy J. "Chip" Baker December 3, 2018; her brother; Richard "Dick" (Barbara) Mouser and in-laws; Tom (Shirley) Baker.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to be with her grandkids and any of their sports and school activities. She enjoyed reading and in her younger days bowling, and had been a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Lima.

She was a 1956 graduate of the brand new Lima Senior High School.

Her employment was over 40 years at the J.C.Penney Company in Lima in the Men's Dept.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Thursday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor R. Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 PM Wednesday and after 9:30 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]