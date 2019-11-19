COLUMBUS GROVE — Lauretta Mae Foughty, 91, of Columbus Grove died at 12:15 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born August 21, 1928 in Hancock County to the late August M. and Selina (Boerger) Michel. On June 30, 1951 she married Russell John Foughty who died September 15, 1997.

She is survived by two sisters, Rita Warnimont of Miller City and Edith Kleman of Continental; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Michel of Ottawa; and several nieces and nephews. Also preceding her in death were four brothers, Clair (Evelyn), Francis (Estella), Harry (Dorothy), Paul (Betty), and Richard Michel; her sister, Grace (Leonard) Bendele; and two brothers-in-law, Bill Warnimont and Paul Kleman.

Lauretta worked for ITT in Fort Wayne. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove and its Rosary Altar Society.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove with Fr. David Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a or to St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

