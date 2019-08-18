DELPHOS — Lauretta P. Hollar, age 96, of Delphos, passed away at 10:02 p.m.,

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at her home with her family at her bedside.

She was born July 30, 1923 in Jackson Twp., Putnam County, Ohio to

August and Caroline (Pohl) Utrup. On Dec. 26, 1942 she married

Merle Oswell Hollar who preceded her in death on June 19, 2009.

Surviving are her children: Carolyn (Vince) Ebbeskotte of Georgia,

Jean (Henry) Ricker of Delphos, Kathy (Bill) Voigt of Chicago, Dianne

(Carl) Wise of North Carolina, Lois (Kevin) Taberner of Toledo and

Ronald (Deb) Hollar of Columbus; 15 grandchildren, 30 greatgrandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and the following

siblings: Ruth Martin of Lima, Ed Utrup and Irene Utrup and a sisterin-law, Annaka Utrup all of Delphos.

She is preceded in death by her parents and the following siblings

and in-laws: Roman Utrup, Art (Berdine) Utrup, Wilma (Harold)

Springer, Bill Martin and Ruth Utrup.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church,

Delphos. She was a homemaker and a gentle soul. In her younger

years, she played harmonica in her family band, and in her later years

she played saxophone in the Merle Hollar Band where she called

square dances.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday in St.

John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos.. Burial will follow in St.

John Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Monday at Weber Funeral Home, Delphos, from

5-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Delphos Visiting Nurses.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chiles-Laman Funeral Home

& Cremation Services. Condolences may be expressed at chileslamanfh.com