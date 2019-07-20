SPENCERVILLE — Lavern D. "Bus" Shaffer, 99, formerly of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 7 PM Monday, July 15, 2019, in the Sonata Viera Assisted Living Center in Melbourne, FL., with his daughters at his side.

He was born April 25, 1920, in Spencerville, the son of the late Harold W. and Freda Hanes (Reynolds)

Shaffer. On March 3, 1942, he married Norma Evelene Moorman, who died March 21, 2016.

He is survived by three children; Doug (Teresa) Shaffer of Flushing, MI.; Diane (Todd) Spahr of Indian Harbour Beach, FL. and Sheryl (Norm) Yearsley of Melbourne, FL.; four grandchildren; Sara (Matt) Brandenburg, Casey Spahr, Kyle (Elise) Spahr and Leslie Spahr; five great-grandchildren and his sister; Ruth E. Snider of West Lafayette, IN.

Preceding him in death are his sister; Lorene Wood, daughter-in-law Wendy Shaffer and granddaughter Lindsey Shaffer.

He was a life long member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Spencerville.

A graduate of Spencerville High School, Bus served in the Pacific theater during WW II. He loved his God and country, his beautiful wife Norma of 74 years, his children, and his land. Although he worked long, constantly changing shifts at Sohio Chemical, coming home to work on the farm was his joy. He never complained about work, because he knew what it was to have no job. When speaking of those he loved, tears would easily spring to his eyes. He was a proud, yet very humble man who found purpose in providing for his family, and in serving and honoring others.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Thursday at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Josh Andrews officiating. Following the service, there will be military rites performed by the Army Honor Guard and the Spencerville Veterans. Burial then will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM Wednesday and after 9:30 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]