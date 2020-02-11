DELPHOS — Lavina B. Weilacher, 88, of Delphos, formerly of Spencerville, passed away at 6:05 PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Meadows of Delphos, where she resided one month.

She was born June 18, 1931 in Coal Port, PA., a daughter of the late Neal and Irene McMinn. On September 17, 1949 she married Lawrence E. "Larry" Weilacher, who died March 21, 2004.

Surviving are her children; Edward (Carol) Weilacher of Delphos, Ina (Ron) Welker of Spencerville, Lou Ann (Tim) Washburn of Spencerville and Karen (Billy) Hurles of Dayton, NV.; 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren and her brother Lawrence "Larry" (Ruth) McMinn of Ohio City. She was preceded in death by a son Vaughn Weilacher and 14 siblings.

Lavina had been a member of the Spencerville Church of the Nazarene. A housewife, she had worked as a Nurses Aide at the Roselawn Manor in Spencerville.

Funeral services will be 4 PM Friday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Darryl Potts officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Meadows of Delphos Activity Fund.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]