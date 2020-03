VAN WERT — Lawrence E. Harting, 91, died at 9:15 p.m. March 3, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

Services will begin at noon Saturday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert. The Revs. Howard Dudley and Phil Abram will officiate. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.