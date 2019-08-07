LIMA — Lawrence S. Huffman, age 89 of Lima, passed away at 3:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his residence.

He was born May 19, 1930 to Lawrence S. and Audrey (Johnson) Huffman, who preceded him in death.

On August 30, 1952 he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley (Wyen) Huffman, who survives in Lima, Ohio. Also preceding him in death was their son, Nicholas Martin Huffman.

Mr. Huffman was a 1947 graduate of Chaminade High School in Dayton, Ohio. He joined the U. S. Marine Corps in August 1950 and beginning in April 1951 served on the line and forward areas in Korea for nine months as a rifleman with the 7th Marines.

In 1958 he received his Bachelor of Laws degree from Ohio Northern University. He practiced law in Lima, Ohio for sixty years and served as Allen County Prosecutor from 1969 to 1976. He was a member of the Ohio and Allen County Bar Associations and served as president of the local bar association in 1978. In 1991 he was admitted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and in 1974 he was admitted to the United States Supreme Court to be heard on a case of major consequence to citizens of Allen County, Ohio.

He was a member of American Legion Post 96, VFW Post 1275 and Marine Corps League Det. 1063 in Lima. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic parish in Lima.

Survivors also include a son, Lawrence A. (Patricia) Huffman of Lima, a daughter, Kathleen A. (Tom) Ferry of Lima, sons; Michael J. (Mary Ann) Huffman of Mason, Ohio, Matthew C. (Sheryl) Huffman of Lima, Daniel P. (Debra) Huffman of Lewisburg, Ohio, John C. (Ruth) Huffman of Lima, a daughter, Joan M. (Ed) Gallagher of Cleveland, Ohio and a son Thomas W. (Kelly) Huffman of Lima, as well as 27 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Chiles-Laman Funeral Home, Shawnee Chapel, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 and Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 by Rev. Kent Kaufman Celebrant, Rev. David Ross Concelebrant and assisted by Deacon Michael J. Huffman.

Interment will immediately follow the mass in Gethsemani Cemetery, where VFW Post 1275 and active duty Marines will perform military graveside services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartbeat of Lima, Inc. and The Lima Central Catholic Educational Foundation, Inc.

