WAPAKONETA — Lawrence P. Tebbe, 94, of Wapakoneta, died 11:45 a.m., Thurs. Nov. 5, 2020, at The Acres of Wapakoneta. He was born Sept. 25, 1926, in Glenco, MN, the son of William F. & Mary C. (Kramer) Tebbe, who preceded him in death. On Sept. 16, 1950, he married Rita M. Steinke, and she died Aug. 1, 2020.

Survivors include, 3 children, Thomas (Brenda-dec) Tebbe, Wapakoneta, OH, David (Paula E.) Tebbe, Elberta, AL, Patricia Strong, Hampstead, NH; 5 grandchildren, Thomas Tebbe, Teresa Tebbe, Timothy Tebbe, Tony Tebbe, Alisha Gayle Tebbe (Anthony 'Pip') Thomas 3 great grandchildren, Ryan Tebbe, Taylor Tebbe, & Taryn Tebbe; siblings, Donald Tebbe, Raymond Tebbe, Alvin (Edna) Tebbe, Pauline Reinhart, Elizabeth "Betty" Meyring, brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Mary Tebbe, George (Judy) Steinke, Catherine Schmerge,

Mary Ellen Pauly, Erma Steinke, & Jane Steinke, numerous nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Leo Tebbe, and a sister, Eunice Tobe.

Lawrence was a construction worker for 24 years with the Laborers' International Union of North America, Lima, and drove school bus for the Wapakoneta Schools for 21 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during W.W. II. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta where he ushered for 25 years. His other memberships included the Knights of Columbus, Council #1272, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, and the former Holy Name Society, all of Wapakoneta. Lawrence was a member and past president the Ohio Polka Boosters, and was actively involved with the St. Joseph Church Fourth of July festival for 40 years, serving as chairman for 9 years. He enjoyed gardening, farming, and growing popcorn. He received first place at the Ohio State Fair with his strawberry popcorn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wed. Nov. 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. The family will receive family and friends 6-8 p.m., Tues. at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. In keeping with current health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.