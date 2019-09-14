LIMA — Leah M. Gatchel, age 91, passed away at 10:47 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at her home.

Leah was born on October 8, 1927, in Lafayette, to the late Edward and Ona Mae (Brentlinger) Rothe. On July 12, 1948, she married Richard G. Gatchel, who survives in Lima. They just celebrated 71 years of marriage together.

She retired from the Lima City School System as Cafeteria Manager at Washington McKinley, South Middle and Jefferson schools. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church. Leah enjoyed reading and spending time with her loving family and the "Horseshoe Group".

She is survived by her daughters: Linda Moore and Lisa Gatchel both of Lima; sons: Bob (Sue) Gatchel of Elida and Kenny Gatchel of Lima; seven grandchildren: Scott Moore, Joshua Moore, Matthew Moore, Robert (Heather) Gatchel Jr., Stacey (Joshua) Lehman, Amanda (Nathaniel) Koverman and Blaine Lewis; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Steve Gatchel, son-in-law Rickie Moore and sister Mary Jean Fraiser.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. Pastor Jerry Hall will officiate. Interment of ashes will be at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to American .

