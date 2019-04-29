COLUMBUS GROVE — LeAnn Vena Mason, 83, died April 29, 2019, at her home in Columbus Grove. Born July 27, 1935, to Leslie and Rowena (Gillen) Scheuer. They both preceded her in death.

She graduated 2nd in her class, Salutatorian, from Metamora High School, class of 1953. She worked at Oliver Instrument Company in Adrian, MI after high school and then in 1954, she started working in the family business as the bookkeeper at King-Wyse in Archbold, OH, until the birth of her first child.

On August 7, 1954, she married Wilson H. Wyse. She had two children from this marriage, Craig Wyse and Kent (Carolyn) Wyse of Adrian, MI. On October 5, 1957, on the way home from church, Wilson and Craig died in a car accident. LeAnn married Rev. James Mason on September 24, 1960. She had three more children: Laura (Dave) Karbula of Columbus Grove, Mark (Nicole) Mason of Pasadena, TX and Philip (Beth) Mason, of Columbus Grove. She has one sister, Carol (Bob) Bartholomew of Toledo.

She had 10 grandchildren: Amber (Lewis) Chartier of Colonial Heights, VA, Tyler (Chelsea) Wyse of Blissfield, MI, Ashley (Dustin) Ford of LaRue, Trevor Wyse (deceased), Ann Marie Oler (deceased), Todd Oler, Michelle Oler, Dylan Mason, Cade Mason and Ava Mason all of Columbus Grove; also 10 great grandchildren: Maria Oler, Trae' Oler, Kaleb Oler and Jordan Oler all of Columbus Grove, Addison Chartier and Logan Chartier of Colonial Heights, VA, Desmond Wyse and Griffin Wyse of Blissfield, MI and Grayson Ford and Willson Ford of LaRue.

LeAnn, a pastor's wife, was involved in leading the choir, teaching Sunday School, adult bible studies, leading prayer groups, entertaining congregation members in her home, putting on programs for Circles in the United Methodist Women and Mother's Groups. She was also a member of Aglow, serving in many jobs on the Leadership and Ministry Team for 20 years. LeAnn loved Aglow and enjoyed entertaining them in her home.

She had also worked at the Lima Refinery, for 14 years. In the later years she was the Administrative Associate to the Health, Safety and Environmental Departments.

LeAnn loved her family and enjoyed baking for them, especially cream pies for holiday dinners and family times at Apple Valley.

Services will begin at 11:00 am, Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Church of The Good Shepherd, Columbus Grove. Ryan Benroth will officiate with burial to follow in Truro West Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 pm, Thursday May 2, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Women Aglow or Putnam County Hospice.

