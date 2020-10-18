BUCKLAND — Leann K. Rich age 64, of Buckland, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at her home. She was born April 25, 1956 in Lima to the late James Franklin and Marlyn June Sprague Martz survives in Buckland.

Leann had been the owner of Olde Tyme Grille in Buckland and enjoyed hosting the Olde Tyme Jam. She was a member of Buckland United Church of Christ.

Additional survivors include children: Jamie L. Slaughter of Buckland, Jessica P. Rich of Wapakoneta 5 grandchildren: Wesley, Elyssia and Jaina Slaughter, Alexander Linn and Addica Huebner and a sister Trudi J. (Joe) Vargo of Wapakoneta.

The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Tuesday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Adrian Sunday officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be in Buckland Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Auglaize County Crisis Center and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.