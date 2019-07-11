CONTINENTAL — Lee G. Kesler of Sun City Center, formally of a Continental, OH died on July 10 at Lifepath Hospice Ruskin, FL.

Lee was born January 7, 1930 in DuPont, OH to Gerald and Ashley (Bibler) Kesler, who preceded him in death.

On November 18, 1949, he married Carole Dowler, who died June 11, 1991.

On September 30, 1994, he married Marjorie (Marge)Ball Cramer who survives him.

He is survived by a son Nick (Joni) Kesler of Port Orange, FL, two daughters, Rosalie(Robert) Miller of Wapakoneta, OH and Valerie Heitzman of Hamler, OH.

Four grandsons, two granddaughters and one great grandson and one great grandson on the way.

Three step children, Cheryl (Leonard)Peterman of Lima, OH, Rhonda Bakle of Paulding OH, and Scott Cramer, of Payne OH. Many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

One sister, Marvel Warren of Las Vegas, NV, two brothers, Claude (Ladonna) Kesler of Continental, OH and Stanley (Karen) Kesler of Sun City Center.

He was proceed in death by a sister Marjorie (Marvin) Hazelton and a brother John Debbie)Kesler.

Lee was employed by Tuttle Construction Company of Lima Ohio for 30 years. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 372, Lima Oh for over 60 years.

There will be no services.