PAULDING — LeeAnn Dingledine, 64, died at 8:36 PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at her residence in Paulding, Ohio.

LeeAnn was born on March 24, 1955, in Lima, Ohio, to Morris Dingledine, he survives in lima and the late JoAnn (Ward) Dingledine.

LeeAnn was and LPN from 80 to 09 and had worked at the Fritz House. She received her Practical Nursing Degree at Tri River College. She also worked at the Walmart in Van Wert. She was an avid dog lover.

She is survived by her father and stepmother Morris (Dorothy) Dingledine; two brothers, Mark David (Cindy) Dingledine and Ward L. Dingledine, both of Lima, OH; two stepbrothers, David (Connie) Adam, of Middletown , OH and Gary (Sandi) Adam, New Havin, IN, a step sister, Carolyn (James) Prater, of New Havin, IN; nieces and nephews; Jessica Marie Dingledine & Children, Mark David (Heather) Dingledine & Children, Celia Conner & Children, Cherie (Jason) Patrick.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November t, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede funeral Home. Rev. Jerry Burton will officiate.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs, P.O. Box 1002, Lima, Ohio 45802.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede in charge of arrangements.