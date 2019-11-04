LeeAnn Dingledine

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeeAnn Dingledine.
Service Information
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-229-2300
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

PAULDING — LeeAnn Dingledine, 64, died at 8:36 PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at her residence in Paulding, Ohio.

LeeAnn was born on March 24, 1955, in Lima, Ohio, to Morris Dingledine, he survives in lima and the late JoAnn (Ward) Dingledine.

LeeAnn was and LPN from 80 to 09 and had worked at the Fritz House. She received her Practical Nursing Degree at Tri River College. She also worked at the Walmart in Van Wert. She was an avid dog lover.

She is survived by her father and stepmother Morris (Dorothy) Dingledine; two brothers, Mark David (Cindy) Dingledine and Ward L. Dingledine, both of Lima, OH; two stepbrothers, David (Connie) Adam, of Middletown , OH and Gary (Sandi) Adam, New Havin, IN, a step sister, Carolyn (James) Prater, of New Havin, IN; nieces and nephews; Jessica Marie Dingledine & Children, Mark David (Heather) Dingledine & Children, Celia Conner & Children, Cherie (Jason) Patrick.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November t, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede funeral Home. Rev. Jerry Burton will officiate.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs, P.O. Box 1002, Lima, Ohio 45802.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.