1/1
Leila Krohn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PANDORA — Leila "Nancy" L. Krohn, 88, passed away on August 8, 2020, at 7:05 am,

at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born July 7, 1932 in Cleveland, OH, to William and Lillian

(Swanigan) Shirk who both preceded her in death. On July 28, 1951 she

married Charles Krohn who preceded her in death on June 11, 2016

Nancy graduated from Pandora High School. She was a homemaker for most of

her life. Nancy also worked with her husband Charles at Country Farm Supply.

She was an active member at Pandora Missionary Church. Nancy was a religious

woman and loved Jesus. Nancy loved cooking and baking. She was well known

for making spectacular pies. Nancy and Charles loved to travel across the

United States on their motorcycle and RV. Nancy cherished her husband

Charles and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great -

grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her children, David "Dave" (Sherry) Krohn of

Pandora, OH, Chari (Greg) Frey of Pandora, OH, eight grandchildren, and

twelve great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Reprogle,

grandson, Nathan "Nate" Krohn, and great - grandson, Hunter Wright.

Services will be private for the family. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge

Cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pandora Missionary Church, 300

Rocket Ridge, Pandora, OH 45877

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved