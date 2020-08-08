1/1
1/1
PANDORA — Leila "Nancy" L. Krohn, 88, passed away on August 8, 2020, at 7:05 am,
at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Nancy was born July 7, 1932 in Cleveland, OH, to William and Lillian
(Swanigan) Shirk who both preceded her in death. On July 28, 1951 she
married Charles Krohn who preceded her in death on June 11, 2016
Nancy graduated from Pandora High School. She was a homemaker for most of
her life. Nancy also worked with her husband Charles at Country Farm Supply.
She was an active member at Pandora Missionary Church. Nancy was a religious
woman and loved Jesus. Nancy loved cooking and baking. She was well known
for making spectacular pies. Nancy and Charles loved to travel across the
United States on their motorcycle and RV. Nancy cherished her husband
Charles and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great -
grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her children, David "Dave" (Sherry) Krohn of
Pandora, OH, Chari (Greg) Frey of Pandora, OH, eight grandchildren, and
twelve great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Reprogle,
grandson, Nathan "Nate" Krohn, and great - grandson, Hunter Wright.
Services will be private for the family. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge
Cemetery following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pandora Missionary Church, 300
Rocket Ridge, Pandora, OH 45877
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.