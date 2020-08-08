PANDORA — Leila "Nancy" L. Krohn, 88, passed away on August 8, 2020, at 7:05 am,

at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born July 7, 1932 in Cleveland, OH, to William and Lillian

(Swanigan) Shirk who both preceded her in death. On July 28, 1951 she

married Charles Krohn who preceded her in death on June 11, 2016

Nancy graduated from Pandora High School. She was a homemaker for most of

her life. Nancy also worked with her husband Charles at Country Farm Supply.

She was an active member at Pandora Missionary Church. Nancy was a religious

woman and loved Jesus. Nancy loved cooking and baking. She was well known

for making spectacular pies. Nancy and Charles loved to travel across the

United States on their motorcycle and RV. Nancy cherished her husband

Charles and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great -

grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her children, David "Dave" (Sherry) Krohn of

Pandora, OH, Chari (Greg) Frey of Pandora, OH, eight grandchildren, and

twelve great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Reprogle,

grandson, Nathan "Nate" Krohn, and great - grandson, Hunter Wright.

Services will be private for the family. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge

Cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pandora Missionary Church, 300

Rocket Ridge, Pandora, OH 45877

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.