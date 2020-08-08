1/1
Leila Krohn
1932 - 2020
PANDORA — Leila "Nancy" L. Krohn, 88, passed away on August 8, 2020, at 7:05 am,

at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born July 7, 1932 in Cleveland, OH, to William and Lillian

(Swanigan) Shirk who both preceded her in death. On July 28, 1951 she

married Charles Krohn who preceded her in death on June 11, 2016

Nancy graduated from Pandora High School. She was a homemaker for most of

her life. Nancy also worked with her husband Charles at Country Farm Supply.

She was an active member at Pandora Missionary Church. Nancy was a religious

woman and loved Jesus. Nancy loved cooking and baking. She was well known

for making spectacular pies. Nancy and Charles loved to travel across the

United States on their motorcycle and RV. Nancy cherished her husband

Charles and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great -

grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her children, David "Dave" (Sherry) Krohn of

Pandora, OH, Chari (Greg) Frey of Pandora, OH, eight grandchildren, and

twelve great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Reprogle,

grandson, Nathan "Nate" Krohn, and great - grandson, Hunter Wright.

Services will be private for the family. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge

Cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pandora Missionary Church, 300

Rocket Ridge, Pandora, OH 45877

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 8, 2020
Dave and Chari, so sorry for your lose. Many memories of the past with fun times together.
Vicki Hauenstein
Friend
August 8, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Many fond memories of her and Uncle Charles. I would always rush over to their house on my visits to Pandora. She is with the Lord and Uncle Charles now. Love to all her kids, grandkids, and great- grandchildren.
Kaylyn Krohn Reedy
Friend
