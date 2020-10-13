Lena Shank

ADA — Lena M. Shank (Roush), age 96, left this world on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 6:25 AM at Vancrest of Ada.

Lena was born on February 16, 1924 in Rayland, Ohio to the late Paul and Pearl (Rogers) Litten. Lena first married Raymond Boyd Roush and he preceded her in death. Later she married Milton A. Shank and he also preceded her in death.

Lena was a homemaker who also worked as a hairdresser. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. In her later years she was very active in the Attica Historical Society, the Attica Senior Citizens, and the Friends of the Library. She was also an active member of the Attica Ladies Music Club and the Car Coddlers of Ohio (antique car club).

In her earlier years Lena was the homecoming queen at Warren Consolidated High School in Tiltonville, Ohio – riding the street car to school every day. Upon graduation she competed for the title of "Miss Machine Shop", a beauty review and was awarded runner up. She then went to beauty school at Riggs-Lamar Beauty School in Wheeling, West Virginia. After marrying Milton Shank she became the proprietor of L&M Acres Antiques in Attica, Ohio. Any of you that knew Lena at all also knew that she was a terrible cook – although no one (even her children) ever told her. In her later years, after she was widowed, Lena lived life to the fullest – visiting friends and her children across the USA.

She is survived by two sons: Jeffrey Roush of Jackson, TN and Lenny Shank (Marlene Shank) of Ocala, FL; a daughter, Pamela Turner (Jim Turner) of Lima; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Martha Shank; infant son, Raymond Roush Jr.; son-in-law, Jerry Smith; and a sister, Cora Skiba.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Any memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, 4700 Rockside Road #420, Independence, Ohio 44131. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada