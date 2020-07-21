1/1
Leon Siebeneck
1944 - 2020
LEIPSIC — Leon "George" Siebeneck, 75, of Leipsic died 3:07 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was born November 29, 1944 in Leipsic to the late Clarence H. "Peanuts" and Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Meyer) Siebeneck.

George is survived by his siblings: Robert (Sue) Siebeneck of Leipsic, Mary Scheckelhoff of Ottawa, and Dan (Carol) Siebeneck of Leipsic; a sister-in-law: Marilyn Siebeneck of Glandorf; a brother-in-law: Steve Boewe; thirteen nieces and nephews; thirty-two great-nieces and nephews; and nine great-great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a brother: Thomas Siebeneck; a sister: Janet Boewe; brother-in-law: Herb Scheckelhoff; and three nephews: Chad and Greg Boewe, and Nick Scheckelhoff.

George was a 1962 graduate of Leipsic High School. He had served in the National Guard. George retired from Egry in Leipsic, where he had worked for 30 years. He was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles, Leipsic, VFW of Leipsic, and a life member of the Leipsic AM Vets. George was also a member of Loyal Order of Moose in Port Clinton for 25 years, as well as the Knights of Columbus, Ottawa. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic.

Funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Father Bill Pifher officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rights by Leipsic VFW. In keeping with the guidelines of social distancing, a visitation will be held Friday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic and Saturday at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Parish Life Center.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's School, Leipsic.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Parish Life Center
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH 45856
(419) 943-2157
July 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of George's passing. He is healthy now and in a happy place. Please accept my condolences.

Jim and Teresa Potts
Teresa Potts
