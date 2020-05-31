OTTAWA — Leon E. Warnecke, 76 of Ottawa died 12:30 a.m. Friday, May 30, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Center, Findlay. He was born January 17, 1944 in Lima to the late Rudy and Dorothy (Hohenbrink) Warnecke. On February 14, 1981 he married Diane Meyer, who survives in Ottawa. He is survived by his children: Rodney Warnecke of Columbus, Jackie ( Joe) Schroeder, Patti (Jamie) Kelley, Ellen (Tim) Ruhe, Randy (Deb) Otto, all of Ottawa, and Jon Otto of Michigan; 1 brother: Tom (Vera) Warnecke of Arizona, Linda (Mike) Connley of Lima and Denise Warnecke of Russell's Point; a sister in law: Ronnie Warnecke of Ottawa; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a granddaughter: Macy Schroeder, and 2 brothers: Ron Warnecke and Bill (Sue) Warnecke. Leon retired in 1998 after 38 years of service as a shift supervisor at Phillips. He was a member of Sts Peter & Paul Catholic Church of Ottawa, the VFW, and Eagles of Ottawa and Port Charlotte, Florida and the Moose Lodge of Port Charlotte, Florida. Leon loved to golf, fish and spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, OTTAWA on Friday, June 5, 2020 with Father Rick Friebel officiating. DUE TO RESTRICTIONS REGARDING PUBLIC GATHERINGS A MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE. FRIENDS AND FAMILY WILL BE INVITED TO ATTEND AT THAT TIME. Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store