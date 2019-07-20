VAN WERT — Leon J. 'Lee' Wienken, age 94, of Van Wert, formerly of Landeck, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2:05 a.m. at VanCrest of Van Wert.

He was born March 27, 1925, in Landeck to Othmar and Theresa (Etzkorn) Wienken, who both preceded him in death. On June 7, 1947, he married Rovena (Schwinnen) Wienken, who passed away January 2, 2015.

He is survived by five children, Hubert (Karen) Wienken of Lima, Sister Rita Wienken OSF/t of Tiffin, Mary Wienken of Van Wert, Carl (Teresa) Wienken of Venedocia, Joan (David Derbyshire) Wise of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Paul Wienken, Dawn (Ed) Leonard, Amanda (Nick Ledbetter) Wienken, and Joseph Wienken; three great-grandsons, Eddie, Charlie, and Jack Leonard; three sisters, Mary Siefker, Clara Wienken, Agnes Wienken, all of Delphos; two sisters-in-law, Nell Jean Wienken of Venedocia and Ethel Schwinnen of Landeck. He is also survived by his little buddy Ozzie.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Ruth (Wienken) Bailey; and a son-in-law, Charles Bailey; sisters, Loretta Becker, Rosie (John) Hart, and Frances Wienken; and brothers, Herman Wienken, Arnold (Ella Rose) Wienken, George (Violeta) Wienken, Paul Wienken, and James (Marilyn) Wienken; and brothers-in-law, Richard Siefker, and Richard Schwinnen.

Born and raised in Landeck, Lee was a lifelong farmer. He drove semi for Delphos City Feed Store for many years, baled and sold hay and straw, and worked at Mike Youngpeter's Hatchery. He also managed a crew that built grain bins for Elgin Service Center. Lee served on a Destroyer Escort, in the Navy during World War II. He was a former member of St. John the Baptist Church, Landeck, and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was a member of the Landeck Catholic Order of the Foresters, Lee was also a life member of the VFW 5803, and American Legion 178, Van Wert. He and Rovena were big Cincinnati Reds fans, enjoying going to games. They loved to square dance, play cards, and vacationed in Florida.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Delphos Veterans Council.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's The Assumption or St. John the Baptist Catholic Churches Building Funds or the Community Health Professional Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net