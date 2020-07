DELPHOS — Leona Catherine Berelsman, 96, died July 4, 2020, at Vancrest Nursing Home, Delphos.

Services will begin 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos. Burial will follow in Ressurection Cemetery.

Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at Weber Funeral Home in Delphos.