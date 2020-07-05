Leona Berelsman

DELPHOS — Leona Catherine Berelsman, 96, of Delphos, passed away in her sleep Saturday morning, July 4, 2020 at Vancrest Nursing Home in Delphos where she had lived for several years.

She was born February 21, 1924 in Ottoville, to Oliver Beining and Elizabeth Gasser. On May 25, 1950, she married Linus Berelsman of Ft. Jennings, whom she met a few years before at a local dance. They were married for 55 years. Linus preceded her in death on April 19, 2005.

Her children include: David (Lyn) Berelsman of Celebration, Florida, Nick (Karen) Berelsman of Zanesville, George (Mary Jo) Berelsman of Delphos, Mike (Becky) Berelsman of Delphos, Joan White of Lima, Ron (Bonnie) Berelsman of Minster, Dennis (Sandy) Berelsman of Delphos, and Cindy (Ken) Nellis of Clarion, Pennsylvania.

She and Linus also have: 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Surviving siblings include: Adeline Beining of Indianapolis, IN, Edna Beining Baxter of Van Wert, Ruth Beining Schroeder of Onsted, MI, and Don Beining of Ottoville.

Surviving sisters-in-law: Olivia 'Leafy' Eickholt of Cloverdale, and Mabel Berelsman of Ft. Jennings.

She was also preceded in death by: great-grandson, Cainan Craun of Dayton; son-in-law, Bill White of Lima; siblings, Norma Reindel (Delphos), Julius Beining (Ottoville), Robert Beining (Ottoville), and Paul Beining (Ft Jennings).

Leona was a remarkably active woman: gardening, mowing grass and running errands for others. She discovered parasailing at 89, and was living independently until she was 91.

During her time on the farm, our mother raised eight children, managed a household that began with no running water, no phone, only one car. She knew how to grow and cook her own food, was thrifty with her money, she helped people every day and even exercised regularly.

She was a mentor to her children, a warm and loving grandmother to her grandchildren and a cookie maker for her great-grandchildren.

We will remember her as a great cook, making egg noodles from scratch, canning delicious applesauce, pickled red beets and our father's favorite… an old German dish of pork and potatoes that she called "Ball Soup". When her fruit trees were producing she made delicious apple pies by peeling hundreds of tiny green apples and made homegrown peach pies. She used few recipes but the large doses of love she added might have been her secret ingredient.

Our mother was a remarkable woman, a hero to her family - and we celebrate her life each day.

A public visitation will be held Friday, July 10 from 6-8 p.m. with a Parish Wake beginning at 8:00 p.m.; and 8:00-9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos.

For everyone's safety, the family requests that all guests wear masks.

A funeral mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.

We would love to hear your stories of our mother - condolences, personal memories, and your pictures may be shared at www.weberfh.net.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that any contributions be made to Delphos City Schools Music Department or St. John's Tuition Assistance program.