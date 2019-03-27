LIMA — On March 23, 2019, at 4:32 p.m., Leona Booher, 93, of Lima, took the hand of her beloved Savior, Jesus Christ, and entered her long-awaited eternal home in Heaven above.

Leona was born in Bond, Kentucky on August 27, 1925 to Frank and Lula Seals, and thus began the life of one of God's most precious creations. He designed her with two beautiful hands that were always ready and willing to be a help to anyone in need, whether family, friend, neighbor or stranger. He gave her a smile so beautiful and warm that it lit up any room she entered and just naturally drew you towards her. Her ears always had time to listen to your woes and concerns, and if you were complaining about some wrong that had been done towards you, you could rest assured that you were going to hear from her that "God keeps the books!" God's best creation, however, was her heart. It was made of the purest 24 karat gold and was enormous in size in order to hold all the love she had for people and especially for her family. It was also filled with love for her Savior, which was very evident in the glow on her face and in the life she lived, and to anyone who ever knew her.

On March 9, 1950, she married Melvin E. Booher and he would be her forever love. She didn't need a walker or a wheelchair when she ran to embrace him in Heaven, where he had been anxiously awaiting their reunion since his passing on December 10, 1999.

Leona was the best homemaker, always cooking, cleaning, and nurturing. She surrounded her family with unconditional and unwavering love and led them in the way of the Lord by her perfect example. Leona was a member of Bluelick Bible Church and its adult Sunday School Class. In her life, she had been a faithful Sunday School teacher and dedicated nursery worker.

Leona is survived by her five daughters, Mona (Don) Miller, Sonia (Bob) Sandy, Holly (Jeff) Shaffer, Kim (Jeff) Maxwell, and Melva (Tim) Stone. She was blessed with and is survived by thirteen grandchildren, Aimee (Eric) Bontrager, Mindy (Dustin) Hughes, Faryl (Nick) Smith, Bryan (Megan) Sandy, Kyle (Tricia) Sandy, Jason (Julie) Shaffer, Leah (Jeff) Reprogle, Chad (Carrie) Maxwell, Cody (Niki) Maxwell, Caylee Maxwell (Fiancé Ryan Rickert), Courtney (Jeremy) Hoover, Mandy Stone, and Garrett (Ashley) Stone and 32 great-grandchildren. Leona joins three great-grandchildren in Heaven, Preston Matthew Hughes, Sadie Jo Smith, and Keagon William Sandy. Leona is also survived by her dear beloved sister, Edna Doris Barnt of Greenville, OH and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Seals of Miamisburg, OH and Howard Seals of Greenville, OH, and her infant sister, Carolyn.

Friends may call Friday, March 29, 2019, at Bluelick Bible Church, 1138 W. Bluelick Road, Lima, OH 45801 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

As Leona and her husband Melvin loved and supported many missionaries over the years, even quite often hosting them in their home, memorial contributions can be made to the Mission Fund of Bluelick Bible Church, Lima, Ohio, if desired.

The family has been so blessed by and wishes to extend a very heart-felt thank you to the extra special caregivers who helped us provide excellent care for Mom and became like family to us:

Elizabeth Good, Kim Paxton, Abby Fortman, and Stephanie Risner. A very special thank you also goes to St. Rita's Hospice Staff for all the kindness shown, visits made, and great care they gave our mother. Finally, words cannot express our thankfulness to Dr. James T. Bowlus for his compassionate care for more than 40 years for Leona and especially for the house-calls he made to see Leona when she could no longer go to the office for care. He went above and beyond his call of duty and we will be eternally grateful for his kindness.

CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES have been entrusted with Leona's funeral arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.