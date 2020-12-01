FORT JENNINGS – Leona K. Bruskotter, 89, of Fort Jennings passed away peacefully at 7:54 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at VanCrest of Delphos. She was born April 10, 1931 in Ottoville to the late William and Mary (Ricker) Gasser, and raised on the family farm with her 13 brothers and sisters. On February 3, 1951, she married Leonard "Kitty" Bruskotter, who preceded her in death on February 6, 2020.

Leona is survived by 3 children: Dale (Joan) Bruskotter of Ottawa, Denny (Shirley) Bruskotter of Kalida and Sandy (Mike) Gerdeman of Fort Jennings; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; 3 sisters: Rita Miller, Alvera (Gene) Kleman and Deloris (Tony) Schulte; and a sister-in-law: Dorothy Gasser.

She was preceded in death by 7 sisters: Ann (William) Knippen, Dorothy (Molet) Osting, Agnes (Joe) Knippen, LaVera (Ted) Hanf, Mary Ann (Ed) Grote, LaDonna (Ralph) Ostendorf and Regina (Leonard) Boehmer and 3 brothers: Art (Mary) Gasser, Bill (Lois) Gasser and Bob Gasser.

Leona had been a teacher's aide at the Hispanic School and had been a homemaker of the family farm. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings. She was the consummate mother and grandmother, and was generous with her time and talents. She was most known for her "Boston Coolers" whenever the grandchildren arrived. Her family's holidays were so important to her that she would start working a week in advance for the 30 or more family members who were going to attend.

She was an avid supporter of St. Joseph's Parish, volunteering pies and time to the Parish Festival, C.L. of C. events and cleaning and helping in the Rectory.

Leona was an avid outdoors woman, enjoying fishing, snowmobiling and working on the farm and in the garden.

Leona's funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings with Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial be at a later date in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the church. The arrangements are by the LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made toward Freedom Square, Fort Jennings. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.