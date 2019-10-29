LIMA — Leona Mae Burrell, 81, died at 7:03 AM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Vancrest of St. Mary's in Saint Marys, Ohio.

Leona was born on March 21, 1938, in Wharton, Ohio, to the late Ralph Stephan and Mary (Gorsuch) Stephan.

On December 15, 1962, she married Charles Roderick Burrell, he preceded her in death on July 18, 2015.

Mrs. Burrell was a 1956 graduate of Wharton High School in Wharton, Ohio. She also was a graduate of Fredericks Beauty Academy and the Apollo School of Practical Nursing in Lima, Ohio. She worked at Gordans Beauty Shop and later at the Oaks Care Center for 10 years. She was a former member of New Creation (formerly Peace) Lutheran Church and a current member of Trinity Lutheran of Moulton, Ohio. She traveled with her husband to the Smokey Mountains, Branson, MO., Texas and Florida.

She is survived by two daughters, Darlene (Jason) Risner, of Wapakoneta and Susan (Patrick) Burnish, of Ft. Gordon, GA, a daughter-in-law, Yolanda Burrell, of TX; ten grandchildren, Amburr Longfellow, Alesha (Matt) Castner, Adam Horton, Noah (Amber Diller) Risner, Thomas Risner, Shane Burrell, Cody Burrell, Angel Burrell-Fossett, Ashley Burrell and David Burrell.; six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Steven Burrell and David Burrell; brother, John Fredrick Stephan.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the church.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran of Moulton, Ohio. Rev. Melodi Hagen will officiate.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Elida, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or Grand Lake Hospice, 1122 East Spring, Saint Marys, Ohio 45885

