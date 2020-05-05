Leona Kemper
1943 - 2020
OTTOVILLE — Leona M. Kemper, 77, of Ottoville, died 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born January 2, 1943 in Monroe Township, Allen County to the late Edmund and Agnes (Maag) Ricker. Fifty-seven years ago, on October 13, 1962, she married Isadore J. Kemper, he survives in Ottoville. Leona is also survived by four sons: Terry (Kelly) Kemper, Larry (Cherie) Kemper, Patrick (Shari) Kemper, and Kevin (Stacie) Kemper, all of Ottoville; one daughter: Janice (Robert) Foppe of Kalida; seven grandsons: Ryan, Cody, Logan, Derek, and Dylan Kemper, Nicholas and Matthew Foppe; five granddaughters: Kiersten, Rachel, Eryn and Kinsley Kemper, and Katelyn Foppe; one sister: Margie Hoffman of Glandorf; and a brother: Paul (Ruthann) Ricker of Columbus Grove. She is preceded in death by a sister: Rosemary (Leo) Buss; a brother: Edwin (Janet Brown) Ricker; and a brother-in-law: George Hoffman. Leona was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville. She was also a life member of Veterans' of Foreign Wars Post 3740 Ladies Auxiliary, Ottoville. Leona was a homemaker, she enjoyed planting flowers, sewing on her sewing machine, crocheting pineapple doilies, and loved garage sales. She was well known for her good cooking; her specialty was chocolate chip cookies. Leona enjoyed teaching her grandkids how to cook, bake and sew. She dearly loved her family and grandchildren, and she loved to play cards with her grandchildren. Due to the restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with the Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. However, a live streaming via Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Facebook Page will begin at 10:30 a.m., as well as broadcast over channel 71. Private visitation will be held prior to mass at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township. Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to Immaculate Conception Maintenance Fund, a card, email or a message on our website at www.lovefuneralhome.com

Published in The Lima News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
