Leonard Brewster
MCEWEN, TN. — Mr. Leonard Lee Brewster, age: 79 of McEwen, TN passed away September 19, 2020 at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, TN. He was born June 12, 1941 in Monticello, KY. Mr. Brewster served in the Army National Guard and worked as a Supervisor for Ford Motor Company in Ohio.

Mr. Brewster's wishes were to be cremated.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Dee Hittle Brewster of McEwen, TN; sons, Vincent Lee Brewster (Kathy) of McEwen, TN and Richard Lee Brewster of McEwen, TN; daughters, Holly Sue Nicholson of Arlington, OH and Deanna Lynn Green of Findlay, OH; brothers, James Brewster of Lebanon, OH, David Brewster (Mary Alice) of Mt. Cory, OH and Don Earl Brewster of Mt. Cory, OH; sisters, Molda Gay of Goodyear, AZ, Mildred Burchfield of Colorado Springs, CO, Ruth Haide of Rawson, OH and Teresa Brewster of McEwen, TN; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Woodrow Brewster and Mary Emerine Troxell Brewster and brothers, Willard Brewster, John Brewster and Kenneth Brewster.

Arrangements by Humphreys County Funeral Home (931) 296-5955



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
