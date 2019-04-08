LIMA — Leonard F. Griffith Sr. passed away on April 5, 2019.

Leonard was born in Garrett, Kentucky to Dewey and Viola Griffith both of whom precede him in death.

Leonard was a prolific man with many hobbies and interests. Fishing and hunting were two of his favorite pastimes, he loved to be outdoors. He was an avid golfer; a sport which allowed him to be outside and take in the fresh air. He was also known for his love of pool, an activity at which he became quite accomplished. Above all else, Leonard loved his family. His love can be felt through his children who miss him dearly.

Survivors include: children, Leonard (Lisa) Griffith, Jr., Laura (Greg) Johnson, Kelly Griffith, and April Griffith; siblings and siblings-in-law, Roger (Sandy) Griffith, Carol (Norman) Bailey, Peggy (Mike) Sloan, Connie Griffith and Gary Krites; grandchildren, Timothy Mayer, Ronald (Randi) Mayer Jr., Gregory (Kristine) Mayer, Hope (Trevor) Stalnaker, Spencer Griffith, Cody Routson, Ciara Routson, Joshua Routson, Troy (Ashley) Craft, Robin (Tiffani) Pinks, Ariel White, Jennifer Griffith, and Alyssa Ford; as well as thirteen great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Leonard is preceded in death by his Brother, Dewey Griffith and his sister, Patsy Krites.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM, on Thursday, April 11, at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Rev. William Spencer to officiate the service.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and again from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 10, also at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL

Memorial contributions may be made to The .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.