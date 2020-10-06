Leonard Martin

LIMA —Leonard L. Martin, age 82 of Lima, passed at 8:08 a.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his daughter's residence. He was born November 27, 1937, in Lima, to the late Manuel Martin and Ruth Eggleston Martin Stentz.

Mr. Martin retired from Ford Motor Company. He enjoyed fishing, watching golf and football, and always cheering on Ohio State. His greatest joy was hanging out with his family, especially the grandkids.

He is survived by a daughter - Susan Bercaw of Lima; a son - Michael Martin of Toledo; 5 grandchildren - Derek, Cody (Meghan), Danielle, Casey, and Emily; 5 great-grandchildren - Macii, Lilly, Athena, Lincoln, and Jacob, Jr.; and a sister - Ruthellen Rhine of Cridersville.

He was preceded in death by his former wife - Juanita Bartley Martin; a brother - Dale Martin; and a son-in-law - Greg Bercaw.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.

