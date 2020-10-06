1/1
Leonard Martin
LIMA —Leonard L. Martin, age 82 of Lima, passed at 8:08 a.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his daughter's residence. He was born November 27, 1937, in Lima, to the late Manuel Martin and Ruth Eggleston Martin Stentz.

Mr. Martin retired from Ford Motor Company. He enjoyed fishing, watching golf and football, and always cheering on Ohio State. His greatest joy was hanging out with his family, especially the grandkids.

He is survived by a daughter - Susan Bercaw of Lima; a son - Michael Martin of Toledo; 5 grandchildren - Derek, Cody (Meghan), Danielle, Casey, and Emily; 5 great-grandchildren - Macii, Lilly, Athena, Lincoln, and Jacob, Jr.; and a sister - Ruthellen Rhine of Cridersville.

He was preceded in death by his former wife - Juanita Bartley Martin; a brother - Dale Martin; and a son-in-law - Greg Bercaw.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
