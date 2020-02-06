FORT JENNINGS — Leonard P. "Kitty" Bruskotter, 91, of Fort Jennings died 5:50 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Vancrest of Delphos. He was born December 22, 1928 on the farm in Fort Jennings to the late Leander and Lena (Ricker) Bruskotter. On February 3, 1951, he married Leona Gasser in Ottoville. She survives in Delphos, and they just celebrated 69 years of marriage on Monday.

Also surviving are their children: Dale (Joan) Bruskotter of Ottawa, Denny (Shirley) Bruskotter of Kalida and Sandy (Mike) Gerdeman of Fort Jennings; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way; a sister-in-law: Carol Bruskotter of Fort Jennings and a brother-in-law: Don Weber of Tucson, AZ.

He is preceded in death by 2 brothers: Doyle (Ruth) Bruskotter and Donald Bruskotter and 2 sisters: Sharon Bruskotter and Audrey Weber.

Leonard retired from Fruehauf Corporation, Delphos where he had been a welder and was also a life long farmer. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings. He was a member of the Delphos K of C and Delphos Eagles. He was a founding member of the Fort Jennings Recreation Club.

Leonard could always be found enjoying his passion, working in his welding shop, where he was constantly busy manufacturing or repairing metalwork projects for local farmers and area businesses. He always found time to help others, volunteering countless hours and lending his welding experience to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Fort Jennings Park and Fort Jennings Memorial Hall. His first priority however, was the time he spent developing and making metalwork items for his children and grandchildren. He was a very sociable person, freely giving a smile to everyone.

The funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township and again Monday for 1 hour prior to the service at church. There will be a scripture service 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the Bruskotter Family ask that memorial contributions may be made to the maintenance fund at St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Putnam County Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com