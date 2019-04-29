LIMA — Leonard E. "Bud" Roth, 94, passed away April 29, 2019, at 6:00 am, at Lima Convalescent Home.

Leonard was born January 14, 1925 in Lima, OH, to Arthur Carl and Wilhelmina Christina (Seith) Roth who both preceded him in death. On November 8, 1947 he married Sylvia Louise (Moyer) Roth who preceded him in death on May 17, 2013.

Bud graduated from Lafayette Jackson High School in 1943. He then enlisted into the United States Navy, and was aboard The U.S.S. Key, a destroyer escort. He then graduated with an associates degree in Business from Lima Business School. After graduation his first career opportunity came as an accountant for Ohio Steel Foundry and was there for 25 years. He then retired from Buckeye Truck Center after 18 years of service and Lima Medical Supplies / St. Rita's Medical Supplies after 20 years of service. He was a faithful member at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Bud loved his family and cherished his wife Sylvia of 65 years, loved his children and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time outside doing various activities.

Bud is survived by his children, David (Rebecca) Roth of Amelia, OH, Gregg (Carol) Roth of Lima, OH, Cyndrea "Cindy" (Donald) Croy of Lima, OH, Teri (Paul) Brunsman of Rock Creek, OH, sister, Louise Parlette of Fort Wayne, IN, brother-in-Law, James "Jim" Dean of North Baltimore, OH, grandchildren, Andrea, Erin, Scott, Megan, Amy, James, Nathan, Adele, Benjamin, Kimberly and Nicole, great-grandchildren, Brendan, Matthew, Gabrielle, Emily, Keaton, Jacob, Cohlin, Peyton, Alyxandrea, Adalyn, Corbin, Owen, and Emersyn.

He is preceded in death by siblings, Robert "Bob" Roth, Richard "Dick" Roth, Betty Lehman and a grandson, Jonathan.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00AM, with visitation held one hour prior at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 209 W. North St, Lima, Ohio 45801, with Rev. Mike Hughes to officiate the service. Entombment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 209 W North Street, Lima, Ohio 45801 or , 740 Commerce Drive, Ste. B, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

