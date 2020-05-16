LONDON, Ky. — Leonard Rush, 73, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his London, Kentucky, home. He was born in London on Jan. 24, 1947, to his parents, Gorman and Ella Jones Rush. He is survived by his four daughters, April (Rick) Butler of Searcy, Arkansas; Amy (Brian) Zimmerman, of New Paris, Ohio; Carrie Rush of Hamilton, Ohio; and Corrie (Cory) Frier of Lakeland, Florida.; two brothers, Larry (Brenda) Rush, Earl (Rose) Rush, both of London; 11 grandchildren, Arielle, Justice, Gaston, Brennen, Addison, Jaycee, Kirsten, Ethan, Landon, Noah and Emery; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. Leonard was a longtime teacher who taught special education and coached football at several middle and high schools in Ohio, Indiana, and Florida. He initially retired in Riverview, Florida, after about 35 years as an educator. He spent 17 years teaching and coaching in Lima, Ohio, and achieved much success. In 1996, he coached the Lima Senior High School football team to a state championship, the first in the school's history. He won 109 games and reached the playoffs five times during his tenure with the program. He also served as an athletic director in Lima and coached the boy's and girl's track-and-field teams. He was also a head football coach at Ross High School in Ross, Ohio, Hamilton Garfield High School in Hamilton, Ohio, and South Dearborn High School in Aurora, Indiana. He was an assistant football coach at Tampa Bay Tech High School in Tampa, Florida, and Lakota High School in West Chester, Ohio. He started the first football team at Ross Middle School in 1970 while also serving as an assistant coach for the high school team that same year. He earned his bachelor's degree in special education from the University of Kentucky in 1969. He played on the Kentucky Wildcats football team, playing on the offensive line as an offensive tackle. Watching college football was his favorite past time and Saturdays were always reserved for watching a full slate of games on television. In addition to sports and his community, he loved music, especially smooth jazz, the beach, and spending time with family. Private services will be held by the family. A celebration of life to be held in Lima, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lima Senior Athletic Boosters, C/O Brad Kelley, 504 W. Market St., Lima, OH 45801.



