1/1
Leota Henderson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leota's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Leota M. Henderson, 86, passed away at 1:37 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Leota was born on December 19, 1933, in Lima, Ohio to the late Floyd and Helen {Monfort} Dennison. On July 4, 1951, she married her love, Clyde David Henderson, who preceded her in death on July 12, 2012.

Leota was a hospitality worker and retired from the Lima News. She loved going to church, shopping, going on trips, her flowers, animals, and above all, her family and friends.

She is survived by her sons: David E. (Mary) Henderson and George (Betty "Jane") Henderson; daughter, Edyth "Jane" (Randy) Klett; daughter-in-law, Diana Henderson; son-in-law, Layne Crull; sister, Rosemary (Jim) Tate;12 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Evelyn "June" Henderson, son, Robert Henderson; and brother, William "Bill" Dennison.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Friends may also visit from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved