LIMA — Leota M. Henderson, 86, passed away at 1:37 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Leota was born on December 19, 1933, in Lima, Ohio to the late Floyd and Helen {Monfort} Dennison. On July 4, 1951, she married her love, Clyde David Henderson, who preceded her in death on July 12, 2012.

Leota was a hospitality worker and retired from the Lima News. She loved going to church, shopping, going on trips, her flowers, animals, and above all, her family and friends.

She is survived by her sons: David E. (Mary) Henderson and George (Betty "Jane") Henderson; daughter, Edyth "Jane" (Randy) Klett; daughter-in-law, Diana Henderson; son-in-law, Layne Crull; sister, Rosemary (Jim) Tate;12 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Evelyn "June" Henderson, son, Robert Henderson; and brother, William "Bill" Dennison.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Friends may also visit from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .