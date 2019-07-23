LIMA — Mr. Leroy Houston, age 90, passed from this life on Monday, July 22, 2019 at approximately 8:30 a.m.. at his residence in Lima.

He was born on August 2, 1928 in Florence, Alabama to the union of Bennie and Sarah (Butler) Houston, Sr., both parents preceded him in death.

On April 12, 1969 he was united in holy matrimony to Linda D. Scales who survives in Lima.

Mr. Houston retired as a Cupola Operator from General Motors Corporation after 30 years of service, he was also the previous owner of Houston and Son Hauling. Mr. Houston was a member of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a Church Trustee and an all around worker in and around the Church.

Besides his loving wife Linda, he leaves to cherish his precious memory 7 sons; John Houston of Marion, OH, Jackie Woodard of Kokomo, IN. Michael Houston, Melvin Houston and Kelvin Houston all of Salt Lake City. Robert Houston (Rita) of Lima and Aaron Houston (Octavius) of Columbus, OH. 2 daughters; Patricia Washington of Cleveland, OH and Rohonda Houston of Indianapolis, IN. 62 grandchildren and 79 great grand children and 35 great-great grandchildren. 4 sisters; Annie M. Comer of Cleveland, OH, Mary Houston of Phoenix, AZ. Leartra Gordey (L.C.) and Willie Mae Simpson both of Lima. A sister-in-law: Jean Ann Houston of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a son; Tony Houston, Sr. and a sister; Catherine Woolfolk. 4 brothers; Bennie Houston, Jr., Willie Joe Houston, Robert "Red" Houston and Thomas Houston.

Home Going Services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Arnold Manley, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

