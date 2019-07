ROCKFORD — Leroy Permann, 89, died at 1:36 p.m. July 18, 2019, at Mercer County Joint Township Hospital, Coldwater.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert. The Rev. Karen Tamorria will officiate. Burial will be in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.