ORLAND, Ind. — Lester R. Harter, 85, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home in Orland, Indiana.

He was born on November 27, 1934 in Fremont, Indiana to Otis L. and Rose (Sevits) Harter. He married Patricia L. Pryer on October 25, 1953.

Lester was a Regional Manager for Sohigro Inc. and Terra International. He was also the owner of MPL Recycling.

He was a member of the Fishers United Methodist Church and also attended the Angola United Methodist Church.

Lester served on many boards in the community. He enjoyed antiquing, singing and traveling with his wife. Most of all he loved being the Patriarch of his family and spending time with them. He also loved his little dog, Maddy.

Surviving are his loving wife of 66 years Patricia L. Harter of Orland; five sons, Jeffrey (Martha) Harter of Orland, Joe (Marla) Harter of Boomer, NC, James (Cindy) Harter of Grand Rapids, Ohio, Jay P. (Denise Kellaher) Harter of El Dorado Hills, CA and Jack Harter of Orland; daughter, Julie (Tom) Hudson of Ardmore, AL and sister, Beverly (Alan) Ross of Monterey, CA. Also surviving are his 15 grandchildren, Peter, Timothy and Daniel Harter, Rachael Adams, Joshua Harter, Jennifer Garst, Jonah Harter, Monika and Raquel Harter, Ryan, Matt, Nick Harter , Amanda Smith and Alexandra and Andrew Hudson; and 9 great-grandchildren, Kea, Zaira, Eliah, Everlee, Josie, Brantley, Jameson, Findley and Clara.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Lemoyne Harter and Robert Harter.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Angola United Methodist Church with Rev. Tim Terrell officiating.

Burial will be in Metz Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 4-7 PM, Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, IN. Also there will be an hour of visitation from 12 Noon – 1 PM, prior to the services at the church on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Memorials may be made to the Angola United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com

LOCAL ARRANGEMENTS HANDLED BY THE WEICHT FUNERAL HOME, ANGOLA, INDIANA