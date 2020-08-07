GLANDORF — Lester A. Verhoff, 76, of Glandorf died 5:05 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center. He was born April 5, 1944 in Glandorf to the late Wilfred and Alma (Karhoff) Verhoff.

Lester is survived by 3 sons: Ryan (Christa) Verhoff of Glandorf, Ross (Patricia) Verhoff of Findlay and Aaron (Shelly) Verhoff of Ottawa; 6 grandchildren: Alissa and Peyton Verhoff, Brent and Austin Verhoff and Mia and Ty Verhoff; and a brother: Lavern (Marlene) Verhoff of Kalida.

Lester had a lifelong passion for farming. He also worked construction and had been a commercial truck driver. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental.

The funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in St. Isidore Cemetery, Cuba. In keeping with the social distancing, visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa and one hour prior to the mass Monday at the church. There will be a scripture service 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Due to the restrictions of COVID 19 face masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program.