Letta Burden

LIMA — Letta J. Burden, 92, joined her loving husband, Bob and daughter Judy, on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born September 7, 1927, in Leipsic, to Oliver and Mary E (Beckford) Thomas. They both preceded her in death.

On July 31, 1965, she married Robert M. "Bob" Burden, who died September 16, 2005.

Letta is survived by her son, Wayne (Wanda) Sisson of Lima; son in-law, Larry Cattell of Cairo; six grandkids, Randy (Diane) Cattell, Tracy Chamberlin, Theresa Cattell, Karen Cattell, Curtis Sisson and Chris Sisson; three great-grandkids, Tiffany Chamberlin, Courtney Cattell and Allen Cattell and two great-great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Cattell; three brothers and three sisters.

Letta had worked at the former Woolworth Department Store, in the candy department for over 30 years.

Graveside services will begin at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Cairo Eastside Cemetery. Pastor Rick Hart will officiate.

