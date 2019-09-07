SPENCERVILLE — Levi Jacob Mitchell-Wolfe, 35, of Spencerville, died Thursday morning, September 5, 2019 at his residence.

He was born August 16, 1984 in Springfield, Ohio, to Sheryl Ann Young and Richard Vanderplaus, who survive. On June 30, 2016 he married Victoria Lynn Weilacher, who survives, along with his children; Rylee Wolfe, Austin Wolfe, Ashton Wolfe and Autumn Mitchell-Wolfe and his brothers; Jerold Lee Mitchell and Daniel Wayne Mitchell.

Levi worked as a service advisor at Reineke Ford in Lima. He loved "Being a Dad" and his family. He was the life of the party and was an avid soccer player and coach when he was in the Dayton area. He was a fan of OSU and Bengals football and enjoyed his dogs over the years, most recently Skye and Hera.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Tuesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Jordan Kill officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 PM Monday in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]