LIMA — Mr. Levolia "Bo" Fuqua, age 69, passed from this life on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at approximately 6:33 p.m. at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, Ohio.

He was born on September 21, 1951 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Howard and Dorothy (Sandridge) Fuqua, Sr.; both parents preceded him in death.

October 16, 1982 he was united in holy matrimony to Veronia Roush, she survives in Compton, CA.

Mr. Fuqua worked as a Machine Operation at Nichols Bakery. He was a member of the National Guard.

Besides he wife Veronia, he leaves to cherish his precious memory, 3 sons; Levolia O. Fuqua, Sr., of Columbus, OH. Paris Fuqua of California and Tory Fuqua of Washington State. 2 daughters; Monique Fuqua-Cummings (Kareem) of Columbus, OH and Annette Fuqua of Lima. 21 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A sister; Barbara Peters of Lima. 2 brothers; Howard Fuqua, Jr. (Sheron) of Killeen, TX and Jerome Fuqua of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a daughter; Lynette Fuqua.

Services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Austin Lewis, Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Military Rites performed by VFW post 1275.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the FUQUA Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com