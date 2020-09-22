LIMA — Mr. Lewis Brooks, age 74, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at approximately 7:10 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on August 9, 1946 in Phoenix City, Alabama to the union of Willie and Annie Brooks, Jr. Both parents preceded him in death.

On December 11, 1976 he was united in holy matrimony to Betty J. Terry; she preceded him in death.

Mr. Brooks was a Veteran of the United States Army where he received a Purple Heart.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory, 2 daughters; Tonia J. Figley (Dennis) of Elida, OH and Angela Marshall (Mike) of Lima. A stepson; Pumpkin Ellis of Lima. 3 grandchildren. A brother; Ronald Brooks of Brooklyn, NY. A sister; Ruby Lockhardt of Phoenix City, AL. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers; Willie Brooks, Jr., Nathaniel Brooks and James Brooks. 3 sisters; Sarah F. Jones, Patricia A. Thomas and Jimmie Starlings

Services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Mose Howard, officiating.

Interment – Dayton National Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

